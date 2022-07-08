Albert Morales, age 81 of Yorktown, TX formerly of Kenedy, TX passed away on June 20, 2022 in Victoria, TX. Albert was born on April 10, 1941 in Yorktown to the late Jimmy Morales, Sr. and Elida Elizondo Morales. He was a retired rancher, loving son, brother, uncle and a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church who will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Morales, Sr. and Elida Elizondo Morales.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty Martinez of Galveston, TX, Lydia Rossett-Strahan of Yorktown, TX, Emma Morales of Kenedy, TX; brother, Jimmy Morales, Jr. of Kenedy, TX, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation was held Monday, June 27, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. in the Eckols Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in the Loma Alta Cemetery in Kenedy, TX.
Serving as pallbearers were: Gerald Rossett, Justin Rossett, Cassie Rossett, Jerry Rossett, Sandra DeLaGarza and Brandon Vasquez.