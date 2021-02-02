Albino Hernandez Albiar of Runge, Texas, was born on November 6, 1927, in Runge, Texas, to Alfredo and Audencia Hernandez Albiar passed away on December 30, 2020, at the age of 93.
Mr. Albiar is preceded in death by his daughter: Diana Pozada; sisters: Norma Mendoza, Adelina Leal, Amelia Rodriquez, Aurora Albiar; brothers: Alejandro, Adolio, Abraham, and Adolfo Albiar; sons: Armando Albiar.
He is survived by his daughter: Evangelina Cardona, Minnie Tinkle, Angelica Albiar; sons: Allen Albiar and Armando Lopez; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 10:00a.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services were also be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 11:00a.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Matt Singleton officiating. Interment followed in the Runge Latin Cemetery where Mr. Albiar was laid to rest near his parents.
Pallbearers: Rudy and Johnny Rodriguez, Phillip Pinkard, Abraham Albiar.
The Albiar family would like to give a special thanks to the Pinkard family, Vangie Cardona, Ester Rudolfo, Carrie Lopez for everything they did for our dad.
