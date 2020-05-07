Alejandro B. Diaz, of Sedalia, Missouri born on June 28, 1945 in Kenedy, Texas to Ambrosio Garcia Diaz and Maria Barrientes Diaz passed away April 29, 2020 at the age of 74. Mr. Diaz was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrosio and Maria Diaz; his sister, Leonor Diaz, brothers: Francisco Diaz, Ambrosio Diaz Jr., Liandro Diaz, Felipe Diaz, Alcaro Diaz, Daniel Diaz, Alberto Diaz, and Robert Diaz. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Connie J. Diaz of Sedalia, MO; his daughter, Maria Elena Diaz of Sedalia, MO; sons: Kenneth (Lydia) Diaz of San Antonio, TX, Alejandro Diaz Jr. and Luis Diaz, both of Sedalia, MO 9 Grandchildren; 12 Great Grandchildren; sisters: Esperanza Martinez of Port Lavaca, TX and Maria Herrera of Seguin,TX; brothers: Samuel(Mary) Diaz of San Antonio, TX and Juan Diaz of Kenedy, TX; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation was held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 3:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a Rosary that was recited at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:30a.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in Loma Alta Cemetery. Pallbearers: Kenneth Diaz, Alejandro Diaz Jr, Luis Diaz, Oscar Diaz, Kenneth Christian Diaz Jr. and Albert Diaz Jr.
