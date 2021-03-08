Alejandro V. Rios, a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, in San Antonio. He was 75 years young. Alejandro was born on December 31, 1945, in Runge to Jose Garcia and Ninfa (Vela) Rios.
Alejandro truly enjoyed volunteering every year at the St. Anthony Catholic Church Father’s Day Picnic. He would be there, without fail, from sunrise to sunset. He also loved to participate in and watch several sports, especially baseball. He was often seen bowling in Kenedy, watching the Runge Yellowjackets or attending a Spurs game every now and then. His love/ hate relationship with the Dallas Cowboys will always be remembered. Alejandro’s natural sense of humor will surely be missed by all who knew him.
Alejandro is preceded in death by his parents; wife Juanita V. Rios; and great-grandson Daylen J. Rios. He is survived by his children, JoAnn De La Cerda (Brett), Alejandro V. Rios Jr. (Janet), Luciano V. Rios and Ninfa Marie Carrier (Quinton); 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jose Rios Jr. (Rita), Eddie Rios (Mary), and Homer Rios; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and many friends.
A visitation took place Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 12 noon to 8pm, with a rosary vigil recited at 7pm, at Finch Funeral Chapel, Runge.
Funeral Mass was Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 9:30am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Runge
Father Norbert Herman officiated the Mass. Interment followed in the Runge Latin American Cemetery. Pallbearers included Michael Rios, Darin Rios, Christian Garza, Justin Garza, Matthew Rios and Mason Rios.
