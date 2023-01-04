Alex P. Dugie, Jr. was born in Panna Maria, Texas on March 5, 1932, to Alex and Rosie Moczygemba Dugie. He died peacefully on December 31, 2022, at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Eusebius, Claude, Ethel, and Clarence. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Bernice, his children Duane (Michelle), Gayle (Bill), Keith, Ross (Linda) and Ronald. Alex will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren Brandon (Julie) Dugie, Sarah (Shane) Klar, Lauren (Justin) Jupe, Kristin (Jeremy) Kiolbassa, James (Robin) Simon, and Megan (Austin) Haecker and eight great grandchildren Peyton, Paisley, Palmer, Benjamin, Olivia, Prestyn, Reid, and Stetson. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Joan Dugie and Nancy Dugie and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Alex worked at City Water Board (SAWS) for 35 years but also enjoyed carpentry, painting, camping, fishing, hunting, trips to the casinos, family Frio River trips and most especially ranching and his cattle.
Alex never met a stranger. He would tell anyone who asked how truly blessed his life was. He was a man of strong faith and was a faithful parishioner of St. Jerome Catholic Church and was a Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council # 4315. He was happiest spending time with his family and friends and always had stories to tell.
His generosity, kindness and love were treasured by all who knew him. Although our hearts are heavy, we celebrate his life and find comfort that we will see him again in Heaven.
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at St. Jerome Catholic Church beginning at 5:30 p.m., Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church with interment following at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapels, LaVernia