Alexander D. Opiela, Jr., 91, died in Austin on June 26, 2021 of natural causes. He was born to Alexander (A.D.) and Helen Janysek Opiela on December 26, 1929 in Falls City, Texas. He is a descendant of Silesian Polish immigrants who arrived in Texas in 1856. He grew up in Falls City, attended schools there and graduated from high school in Karnes City, Texas in 1947.
In September 1947 he entered The University of Texas in the College of Engineering. He graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1952, and a M.S. degree in 1955. He began working at the Defense Research Laboratory, at UT Austin, in 1951 as a technician and advanced to Research Engineer and Systems Development Specialist in his work in electronic detection systems for the U.S. Air Force. He was assigned to design, installation and operations in Austin, Greenland, Alaska, Japan, Aleutian Islands and Norway.
In 1960 he met and married Shelley Carroll in Austin. At this time he joined Textran, later Tracor, Inc. where he was a manufacturing engineer and product line manager.
After leaving Tracor, he again entered the Graduate College of Engineering at UT Austin, and received a M.S. degree in Environmental Health Engineering in May 1972. This degree qualified him to join the Air Pollution Control Services at the Texas Department of Health, starting as an Engineer.
The Air Pollution Control Services became The Texas Air Control Board in 1973. Alex served in three separate positions as Deputy Director, once as Executive Assistant to the Executive Director and Director of Administration and Research, until his retirement in 1987.
He was a Registered Professional Engineer in Texas.
His hobbies included vegetable gardening, photography, woodworking and collecting and repairing old radios. He boated on Lake Travis with his family and enjoyed staying at a cottage there. Alex was a quiet, private man.
In later years, he added genealogy to his hobbies. His family had saved many important documents and old photos which were very valuable in this endeavor.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Edward Opiela. His survivors include his wife Shelley; daughter, Anne Marie Austenfeld (Thomas); David’s widow, Jennifer (Bobby Miksch); sons, Peter (Nichole), John (Nee) and Matthew (Amy); Grandchildren, Vi Austenfeld, Liz Hoganson (Nick), Katherine Alford (Christian), Kelsey, Rebecca, David, Luke, Darcy, Alexia, Ava Opiela and step-grandchildren Ashley Miksch and Schyler Fix and step great-grandchild William Fix.
A visitation will take place at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd. on Wednesday, July 7 from 6:00 to 7:00 PM followed by a rosary from 7:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral mass will take place at Sacred Heart Church in Austin, Texas on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM followed by a graveside service at Assumption Cemetery in Austin.
The family requests that instead of flowers you donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, at Sacred Heart Church, or a charity of your choice.