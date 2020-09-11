Alfredo “Tito” Garcia Vidaurri, of Kenedy, TX born on January 31, 1930, in Kenedy, TX to the late Pedro Vidaurri and Lois Garcia Vidaurri passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 90. Mr. Vidaurri was a veteran of both the United States Army and the United States Air Force and a retired deputy.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years: Virginia Mullins Vidaurri of Kenedy, TX; his daughters: Beth Ann Vidaurri of Corpus Christi, TX, Crystal Rose Rolle of San Antonio, TX and Tiffany Ann Pena of San Antonio, TX; son: Robert G. (Connie) Vidaurri of Victoria, TX; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 10:00a.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Matt Singleton officiating. Interment followed in Loma Alta Cemetery with U.S.A.F. Honors. Pallbearers: Leroy Garza, Roland Gonzales, Tres Caballero, Michael Mata, Eddie Mullins, Mike Mullins.
Eckols Funeral Home
