Alice A. Jendrusch, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Kenedy, Tx. She was born on April 28, 1931 in San Antonio, Tx.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Felix Rapstine; husband, W.A. Jendrusch; sister, Gracie Moeller; brothers, Henry and Richard Rapstine.
She is survived by her children, Gerald Jendrusch and wife Diana, Leroy Jendrusch and wife Raye Ann, Arlene Jurgajtis and husband Kevin and Jerry Jendrusch and wife Carmen. Grandchildren include Timmy Jendrusch and wife Suzette, Teren Jurgajtis and wife Haylee, Rus Jurgajtis and wife Allison, Caitlin Jendrusch and husband Adrian, Madison Jendrusch and Grant Jendrusch. Great-grandchildren are Alexandria, Carter and Benson Jurgajtis and Harper Jurgajtis.
A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m., also at the church. Burial will follow at the Falls City Cemetery.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Paul Nursing Home in Kenedy, Tx.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home