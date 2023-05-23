Alice Agnes Brysch Jarzombek, age 84, of Falls City passed away peacefully at John Paul II Nursing Home in Kenedy, Texas on May 20, 2023.
She was born on July 28, 1938 to Isidore “I.M.” and Mary Moczygemba Brysch.
She married Leo Jarzombek on June 27, 1959 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in Falls City. Alice was a housewife and worked beside Leo tending to cattle, hogs and helping in the fields. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Alice was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa where she served as a dedicated officer and member of the Cestohowa Altar Society. One of her greatest enjoyments was helping at various Church fundraisers where she took great pride at being the top seller of raffle tickets. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo Jarzombek, brothers Albert Brysch and Isidore Brysch Jr, infant sister Lillian Brysch, and brother-in-law Frank Dragon.
Alice is survived by her children Patrick W. Jarzombek (Karissa) and Gary A. Jarzombek (Lana), grandchildren Kenny Angell (Casey), Keith Angell, Kaitlyn Hill (Carter), Harley Jarzombek, Garrison Jarzombek and great-grandchildren, Kodi Angell, Charlee Angell, Kash Angell, Klare Hill, Kimber Hill, sister Annie Dragon, brother David Brysch (Marcellia), sisters-n-law Augusta Brysch and Almarene Jarzombek, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023 at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass, also at the church, with Father Dennis Jarzombek officiating. A burial will follow at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Kenny Angell, Keith Angell, Carter Hill, Gene Dragon, Keith Jarzombek and Jerald Jarzombek. Honorary pallbearers are: Garrison Jarzombek and Ryan Brysch.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John Paul II Nursing Home in Kenedy or the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic
