Alice Banduch, 96, of Panna Maria, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Banduch was born Feb. 5, 1924, in Panna Maria to Ignatz and Kathrine (Pollok) Labus. She enjoyed gardening and working in the yard and was known for her meals and cooking ability. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria, a member of the Altar Society, Historical Society, a volunteer at the visitor center and an adult 4-H leader.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, T.J. Banduch; granddaughter, Ann Wisener; and brother, Harvey Labus.
Survivors include two children, Judy Wisener and David (Barbara) Banduch; and grandchildren, Robert Wisener, Amanda Banduch, Angela Perkins and Ann Marie Banduch.
Visitation was held Monday, March 2, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria followed by a rosary.
The funeral Mass was celebrated there at 10 o’clock that morning with Father Greg Labus and Father Wieslaw Iwaniec officiating. Burial followed at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Shelby Dupnick, Billy Joe Moravits, Michael Banduch, Jim Mazurek, Robert Kolodziej and Sean Jones.
Honorary pallbearers were Rob Wisener and Derek Perkins.
