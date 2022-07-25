Allen Ben Jonas was called home to heaven on July 21st, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
Allen was born on February 25th, 1933 in Karnes County, Texas to his parents Frieda Krahn Jonas and Theo Fritz Jonas. Most of his life was spent in Karnes County, a community he deeply valued and grew many beautiful friendships in.
Allen’s love for his community shines through his continued service to Karnes County. His many hours spent at Karnes Electric, his years as a deputy in the Karnes County Sheriff’s Department, his nights as an officer at the Karnes City Police Department, and his volunteered time at the Karnes City Fire Department illuminates his genuine contributions to his hometown. While he gave so much to his town, Allen’s dedication to service stretched far beyond Karnes County as he served in the United States Armed Forces. No matter where life took him, Allen always carried an unfathomable love for Jesus in his heart, which showed through his devoted membership to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Karnes City.
Allen had a strong entrepreneurial spirit which, coupled with relentless hard work, enabled him to build successful businesses. Starting first with Jonas Trucking and shortly followed by Lone Star Distributing Company Incorporated, Allen poured countless hours into running his businesses for over 44 years.
Everyone who knew Allen knew he was the most generous soul with a heart full of love, which very much extended into his family life. On a summer night in his late teens, Allen met Orlis Louise Jauer, the brilliant and kind person that stole his heart. They enjoyed each other’s company so much that Allen immediately took her on another date the next day, a date that ultimately led to a 65-year marriage and a lifetime of memories. Orlis was the love of Allen’s life and she brought so much bright happiness to his heart.
Allen has two children, Gale and Steve, who he adored beyond measure. Both of his children meant the world to him, a sentiment that was evident in how beautifully he loved and supported them. He cherished the time he spent with his children, with some of his most treasured memories including running Lone Star with his daughter Gale and raising cattle with his son Steve.
Allen was also a wonderful grandfather to his four grandchildren: Cassidy, Sharon, Christopher, and Lindsey. He was truly an amazing grandpa that always had an abundance of hugs to give, silly jokes to make, and spontaneous trips to Dairy Queen on hot summer afternoons. One of the last things he said was “I have a beautiful family,” little did he know, he was one of the many things that made it so beautiful.
Allen was the most genuine, compassionate person. His heart full of love beamed brilliantly, illuminating the lives of all that he encountered. Our hearts weigh heavy in his absence, but are laced with immense gratitude for the time we were blessed to spend with him.
Allen B. Jonas is preceded in death by his parents, Frieda Krahn Jonas and Theo Fritz Jonas, and his brother, Jesse Lee Jonas.
He is survived by his wife, Orlis Louise Jauer Jonas; his daughter, Gale Ann Jonas Halliburton and husband Richard; his son, Steve Allen Jonas and wife Michelle; his grandchildren, Cassidy Jonas, Sharon Halliburton, Christopher Halliburton, and Lindsey Jonas; in addition to countless members of extended family and cherished friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 25th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home, followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. The funeral will be held Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, followed by burial. Pallbearers for the ceremony include Robert Jonas, Philip Mika, Jeff Jonas, Randy Krahn, Bonny Ray Krahn, Shelby Buehring, and honorary pallbearer Jovi Jonas. A reception to celebrate Allen’s life will follow the ceremony during lunch at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
