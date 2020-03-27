Allen Cordaway, 46, of Karnes City, passed away on March 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 31, 1973, in Karnes City to Pete Cordaway and Elisa Flores.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Melissa Garza; and niece, Ashley Altamirano.
Allen is survived by his wife; Maria Cordaway; children, Allen Cordaway Jr., Alex Villarreal, Troy Cordaway, Maekayla Lane, Marlanea Medina, Leslie Lane, Corey Cordaway, and Monica Lane; siblings, Victor Flores, Esmeralda Flores, Mary Jane Gonzales, Yolanda Cordaway, Pete Cordaway, Edward Cordaway, Sylvia Cordaway, Alice Cordaway, and James Cordaway. He is also survived by six grandchildren.
A visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City.
A Graveside Service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Mark Gotthardt, Jerry Barrientez, Jerry Castillo, Victor Cordaway, Albert Longoria, Johnny Ramos, Joe Martinez and Albert Cruz.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Adela Flores, Marcus Dunn, Victor Flores, Randy Flores, Levi Dunn, Ashley Altamirano, Chris Villarreal, Billy Dunn Jr., Maties Barrientez and Derick James De la Garza.
