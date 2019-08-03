Aloys Kruciak, 92, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Mr. Kruciak was born Aug. 16, 1927, to Leon and Elizabeth (Keller)Kruciak in Panna Maria. He served during World War II in occupied Japan with the Military Police. He was a retired building contractor and volunteered in various capacities in Runge and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Georgia (Bily) Kruciak; sisters, Rose Kotzur and Sally Gawlik.
Survivors include three daughters, Diane Smith, Sherrie (Greg) Witcher and Darlene Kruciak; a son, Mark (Patti) Kruciak; brother, Z.A. Kruciak; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Saturday, Aug. 3, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria from 9 to 9:30 a.m. followed by a rosary and funeral Mass at 10 a.m.
A private family burial was held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Runge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice of South Texas, or the charity of one’s choice.
Rhodes Funeral Home
