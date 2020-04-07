Alvin Jaskinia, age 67 years, 4 months, and 2 days, of Floresville, Texas passed away April 2, 2020. Alvin was born on November 30, 1952 in Floresville, Texas to Fred Jaskinia and Florence Waclawczyk Jaskinia.
Alvin married Kathleen Snoga on October 4, 1975 in St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Kosciusko, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Jaskinia; brother, John Jaskinia; grandparents, John and Emilie Jaskinia, Ignac and Annie Waclawczyk; Father-in-law, Leonard Snoga; mother-in-law, Rosie Snoga; and niece, Deborah Snoga.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Snoga Jaskinia; mother, Florence Jaskinia; brother, Timothy (Bonnie) Jaskinia; sister-in-law, Michelle Dziuk; brother-in-law; Lucian (Elizabeth) Snoga. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Kristi Pape, Heather Yosko, Addison Jaskinia, Dayton Jaskinia, Trenton Jaskinia, John Snoga, Jackie Pawelek, Lisa Snoga, and great nieces and nephews.
Alvin will be remembered as working for Newell Salvage, Deckers, Eschenburg Implement, Lyssy and Eckel, and also for farming, raising cattle, and custom hay bailing. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and loved his trips to Rockport, Texas.
A private Funeral Mass was held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Kosciusko. Interment followed the funeral at the St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers were John Snoga, Ben Pawelek, Sonny Trevino, Jeff Waclawczyk, David Waclawczyk & Aaron Pape.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.