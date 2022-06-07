Alvin “Paw Paw” Eugene Pawelek, age 76, of Karnes City passed into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was born to Louis and Annie (Janysek) Pawelek on March 16, 1946.
Alvin will be remembered fondly by so many family and friends as he managed to leave a smile on the face of everyone who knew him. He was both boisterous and kind-hearted. He was a hard and dedicated worker during his many years of employment at both Karnes Electric and Chevron Mining. He loved farming and taking care of his cattle, and he especially loved having his grandchildren along for the ride. For many years he was an avid home gardener as well, and although he could grow anything, his tomato plants were always his favorite. He was an active member of St. Cornelius Church in Karnes City and loved singing with the choir. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus and “cooked many a pot of beans” for their plate sales.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter and Conrad (Ethel); sisters, Caroline Jarzombek (Sam) and Tillie Urbanczyk (Ermit); and great grandson Jai Gomez.
Alvin is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Pawelek-Kahl and Jochelle Pawelek-Uriegas (Mark); grandchildren, Jason Gomez (Tiffany), Abigail Torres, Andrew Torres (Kayla), Brydgette Kahl, Elizabeth Gonzales and Mark Uriegas, Jr.; great granddaughter, Jayla Gomez; and brothers, Lucian Pawelek (Carlene) and Fabian Pawelek (Barbara Jean). He is also survived by so many wonderful, loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City followed directly by a recitation of the Holy Rosary. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City followed directly by graveside services at the Panna Maria Cemetery. His nephews and brothers-in-law will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, you may choose to send a donation to any charity in Alvin’s name.