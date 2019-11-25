Angel Barrientez Sr., 85, of Runge, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in San Antonio.
Mr. Barrientez was born Oct. 2, 1934, in Nordheim to Mathias and Maria Barrientez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sara Barrientez; a grandson, Javier Jaramillo; and his siblings.
Survivors include nine children, Angel (Blanca) Barrientez of Alabama, Sylvia Jaramillo of Corpus Christi, Santos (Erasmo) Jaramillo of San Marcos, Esmeralda Garza of Angleton, Mary (Daniel) Camacho of Charco, Lupe Barrientez of Victoria, Gloria (Silvano) Almaguer, Jamie (Adela) Barrientez all of Karnes City, and Matt (Norma) Barrientez of San Antonio; 28 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Rhodes Funeral Home with a prayer service that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service was conducted there Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. Burial followed at the Karnes City Latin Cemetery.
