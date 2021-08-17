Anita E. Brysch, age 64, of Helena passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. She was born to Blas Sr. and Antonia Escobedo on October 31, 1956.
Anita is survived by her husband, Elias Brysch Jr. of Helena; by her children, Elias (Amanda) Brysch III, of Kenedy; Carmen P. Brysch (Ricky Chandler) of College Station; Anthony (Abbigale) Brysch of Victoria; Camelia (Kristen) Brysch Lozano of Buda; and Rebecca (Allan) Thompson of San Antonio; grandchildren, Gabriel Liska and Hazel Brysch; brother, Frank (Joyce) Escobedo, of Karnes City; and sister, Toni Escobedo, of San Antonio.
Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Blas Sr. and Antonia Escobedo, brothers, George Escobedo and Joe R. Escobedo, and granddaughter, Dianna Faith Brysch.
Anita was beloved by many. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She was an active member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church and a member of the Guadalupana Society. Her kind smile, laughter, tender heart and loving nature will continue to live on through the many lives she touched.
A visitation was held from 9:00 a.m to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. A rosary was recited at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral Mass followed at 10:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial followed at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Rhodes Funeral Home