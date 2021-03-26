Anna Dell Kowalik joined the heavenly chorus of angels on March 22 ,2021 at a very blessed age of 93. She was born May 16, 1927 to Charles Polasek and Catherine Hosek Polasek.
She married Benjamin Kowalik on April 8, 1947. Anna Dell was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was also a member of KJZT-The Annunciation Society #40 in Poth, Texas for more than 75 years.
Anna Dell was very blessed to live out her days at home. She loved her family, neighbors, friends, and all knew it and felt it. She was always supporting her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even a great-great- granddaughter. Whether it was a baby quilt, swimming parties during summer vacation in Rockport, a cheer camp, stock show, or maybe a baseball game, she was supportive. She dearly loved watching baseball games on T.V., especially the World Series. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
Anna Dell was an extremely talented seamstress. Talk about a perfectionist, it had to be perfect or she was ripping it out. She sewed many wedding dresses, including her daughter Vivian’s, along with adding all the pretty pearls on the lace appliques. She sewed little preemie outfits for a great granddaughter, many bridesmaid dresses, cheerleader outfits, drum major suits, costumes, flags for drill teams, or just hemming pairs of pants. Whatever it was, it had to be perfect. She also did many alterations, especially when prom season rolled around. She loved sewing for her family, and even made lined sport coats for the guys, and complete little suits for the little guys. However, the baby quilts for the great grandchildren were her biggest pride and joy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, Charles Polasek, August Polasek, Johnnie Polasek, Paul Polasek, and Ludwig Polasek; sister, Mary Svoboda, and Louise Long.
Anna Dell is survived by her children, Vivian (Eli) Urbanczyk, Ben (Carol) Kowalik, and Annette (Richard) Gorzell; grandchildren, Brad (Darcy) Urbanczyk, Rodney (Marcy) Urbanczyk, Kevin (Jana) Urbanczyk, Daryl (Misty) Kowalik, Dawn (Thomas) McCarthy, Brandon (Elizabeth) Gorzell, Kristen (Travis) Buehring, and Cody (Morgan) Gorzell. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- granddaughter.
A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. A rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, also at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. Burial followed at the Falls City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were, Daryl Kowalik, Brad Urbanczyk, Rodney Urbanczyk, Kevin Urbanczyk, Brandon Gorzell, Cody Gorzell, Thomas McCarthy, and Travis Buehring. Honorary pallbearers were Dawn McCarthy and Kristen Buehring.
Rhodes Funeral Home