Anna Lois Ryan went to be with the Lord December 9, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born April 3, 1934 in Runge, Texas to the late Ollie and Ruth Knight.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Honoring her as pallbearers will be her grandchildren Scott S., Christy, Clint, John, Luke, Mark, Philip and Scott C.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Morris, six sisters, and one brother.
She is survived by her children Susanne (Randy) Carroll, Denise (Stephen) Sparks and Bruce (Susan) Ryan; brother Kenneth (Martha) Knight; grandchildren John (Katie) Carroll, Christy (Scott) Christensen, Scott Sparks, Clint (Wendy) Sparks, Philip Sparks, Luke (McKenzie) Ryan and Mark (Emily) Ryan; six great grandchildren and one on the way.
Anna was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. Anna was most proud of putting herself through college during a time of depression and at a very early age to become a registered nurse. She served as a registered nurse for over 40 years starting at the old Victoria Hospital and ending her career with the last 35 years of service at DeTar Hospital. She was a member of First United Methodist Church but loved her Life Point family church friends from the last few years. Anna loved spending time with her family and friends playing games, traveling, reading and social gatherings. She loved to talk about her family and experiences as a nurse, but spending her precious time with family was most important.
