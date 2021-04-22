Anna Mae Jurgajtis was born February 16th, 1932, to Beda and Ewald Hoffmann in Hobson, Texas. She went to school in Falls City and had the honor of being the salutatorian of the first graduating class of Falls City High School in 1950. Anna Mae married the love of her life Raymond Jurgajtis on December 29, 1952. Raymond and Anna Mae were blessed with five children Randy (Cathy), Alane (John Tackitt), Kevin (Arlene), Raye Ann (Leroy Jendrusch) and Garrett (Robin) Jurgajtis. Anna Mae was an accomplished seamstress, baker and carpenter. She loved sharing her recipes and cooking for the grandkids. She never threw away a broken piece of furniture, but made something useful from it. She was a parishioner of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, a member of the Altar Society and raised her family in the Catholic faith. She was also was a member of the Beaver Roundup Committee. Anna Mae loved sports. She followed all her children in their high school sports as well as their college endeavors. She was a Falls City Beaver, a Houston Cougar, a Texas State Bobcat, a Floresville Tiger and a Kenedy Lion. Anna Mae was also blessed with eleven grandchildren: Teren (Haylee) Jurgajtis, Rus (Allison) Jurgajtis, Troy (Jennifer) Tackitt, Todd (Malinda Garcia) Tackitt, Brooke (Brian) Mills, Kristin (Daniel) Peters, Kendall (Mason) Qualls, Cory (Leslie) Richardson, Nyssa Jurgajtis, Tessa (Gilbert DeLeon) Jurgajtis and Hunter (Jonie Reyes) Jurgajtis. Anna Mae was also so proud of her nineteen great-grandchildren. Peyton, Kain, Sage, Alexandria, Carter and Harper Jurgajtis, Tori, Trent, Ché and Brenden Tackitt, Brynna, Bayler and Boston Mills, Laney Qualls, Avery Peters, and Adara Lamascus, Kory, Angel and Aurora Richardson. Anna Mae entered eternal life on April 7, 2021, at the age of 89 at the Prairie Meadows Nursing Facility in Floresville, Texas. Arrangements were under the care of Rhodes Funeral home and services were held April 9th at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Cestohowa, Texas. Fr. Wieslaw Iwaniec was officiating celebrant and pallbearers were her grandsons Troy and Todd Tackitt, Teren, Rus and Hunter Jurgajtis and Cory Richardson. Honorary pallbearers were Peyton and Kain Jurgajtis, Brian Mills, Daniel Peters and Mason Qualls. Cathy Jurgajtis was soloist accompanied by organist MaryAnn Brysch and the Cestohowa Choir. The eulogy was given by Tessa Jurgajtis. Burial followed in the Cestohowa cemetery. Anna Mae is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Robert B. Hoffmann; sister, Rita (John) Olenick; and sisters-in-law; Joan Dugi and Bernice (Alex) Dugi. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Jurgajtis; son-in-law, John Tackitt; sister, Olga (Andrew) Moravitz; brother-in-law, Claude Dugi; and sister-in-law, Martha Hoffmann.