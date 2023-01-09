Annalisa Mendoza, age 56, of Helena passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Catarino and Celia Mendoza on December 7, 1966.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Celia “Sally” Osuna Mendoza; and brother Jessie Mendoza Sr.
Annalisa is survived by her loving father, Catarino Mendoza, children Delmiro Ray Villanueva Jr. (Amanda), Kassie D. Thompson (Anthony), grandchildren Raegan C. Villanueva, Anthony M. Thompson Jr. (TJ), Alivia Rose Villanueva, Delmiro Ray Villanueva III (Tres), brothers Jimmy Mendoza (Christina) and Michael R. Mendoza (Tammy), and sister-in-law, Norma J. Mendoza. Annalisa is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Throughout Annalisa’s life, she was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse where she dedicated her life to taking care of others. She enjoyed cooking for her family, shopping, playing bingo, and going out to eat. She took an active role in the lives of her grandchildren. Annalisa traveled the world for Raegan, TJ, and Alivia sharing advice on life skills, and caring for them like her own to allow Delmiro and Kassie to have successful careers in the United States Army. She was an active member within the community, Toys for Tots, and the Guadalupana Society at the Saint Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City, Texas and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Saint Cornelius Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Burial will follow at the Helena Latin Cemetery.
Delmiro R. Villanueva Jr., Anthony M. Thompson Sr., Jessie Mendoza Jr., Jimmy Mendoza, Michael Mendoza, Claro Ybarra, and Dwayne Villanueva will serve as pallbearers.