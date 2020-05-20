Annie Martha Sekula Dupnik, 94, entered eternity May 14, 2020 at Bluebonnet Nursing & Rehabilitation in Karnes City. She was born July 28, 1925 to Peter and Frances Jarzombek Sekula on a small farm between the Polish communities of Cestohowa and Koscuisko Texas.
In addition to her parents, and stepfather, Vincent Sekula, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Albert (Jake) Dupnik. All her siblings and in-laws also preceded her. They were, brothers, Fred (Annie) Sekula, Edmond (Annie) Sekula, Steve (Frances) Sekula and sister, Clara (Aloys) Yosko. She was also preceded in death by infant daughter, Patricia Jane and infant son, Patrick John. Infant grandson, Joseph Lynn Lyssy, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by sons, Shelby (Gretchen) Dupnik of Kenedy, Tx. and Bob (Beth) Dupnik of Rockport Tx., daughters, Jane (Michael) Yeater of Floresville, Tx., Dorothy Hrbacek of Victoria, Tx., and Karen (Michael) Lyssy of Falls City, Tx. Survivors also include twelve (12) grandchildren and seventeen (17) great-grandchildren. Additional survivors are cousins, nieces and nephews, great nephews and nieces, many dear friends, and Stella Bednorz who was married to Jake’s brother, Vincent.
Visitation was held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 5 PM until 7 PM at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, with a rosary service at 7 PM. Considering the current Covid 19 restrictions, a private family mass was celebrated. A public graveside service was held at 11 AM, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
The family thanks Bluebonnet’s nursing staff, other caregivers, and support staff for the loving care she received as a resident. She thought of you as family. We also thank the staff of Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital and its associated work groups for your care and attention she received over the years. We wish to thank Rayford B. Mitchell, MD for the years of care he provided her. Especially, his successful efforts as an advocate, to extend her quality of life. Her zest for life was restored thanks to him and she was able to participate in many wonderful events.
