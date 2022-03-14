Antonia Noguez, age 78, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in La Vernia, Texas. She was born May 10, 1943 to Atilano and Sergia (Perez) Saavedra.
Antonia was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Margarito Noguez; sons, Joaquin Noguez, Baby Joaquin Noguez. She is survived by her sons, Raul Noguez (Dorothy), Felipè Noguez (Theresa), Gabriel Noguez (Selene), Guadalupe Noguez, Jose Noguez, Moises Noguez (Marisa); daughters, Yolanda Noguez, Celia Castillo (Bernabe), Maria Estrada (Longino), Estrella Herald (Daniel), Angelina Martinez (Abel), Crystal Noguez (fiancée Ademar); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, other loving family, and many friends.
A visitation with the family will take place Monday, March 14, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. with same day rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel, Stockdale, Texas.
The funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Marys Catholic Church, Stockdale, Texas 78160.
Deacon Enrique Labrada will officiate the Rosary with Father Praveen Lakkisetti officiating the funeral Mass. Interment will follow in Sutherland Springs Cemetery.
You are welcome to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel - Stockdale