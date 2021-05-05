Antonio “Tony” Mendoza Sr., 57, of Helena, Texas, passed away on April 28, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on February 15, 1964, to Manuel and Juanita Trevino Mendoza in Karnes City, TX.
Tony enlisted in the United States Army where he served just shy of 8 years and earned the title of Staff Sergeant. He was apart of the 1st infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas also known as “The Big Red One”.
After leaving the military Tony was actively involved in the Karnes County VFW Post #8572 and served as Jr. Vice-Commander. He also helped form the Karnes County Honor Guard where he served as Vice-Commander. Tony also served in Desert Storm.
He is preceded in death by his father; brother, Gilbert Mendoza; and sister, Mary Sanchez.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Gwendolyn Garza Mendoza; children, Gabriella Garza, Antonio Mendoza Jr., Graciella Mendoza, Roland (Morgan) Sanchez, and Reynaldo (Gaby) Sanchez Jr.; mother, Juanita Mendoza; brother, Martin (Susana) Mendoza; and grandchildren, Geonni and Gineva Perez. He is also survived by many other extended family member and friends.
A visitation took place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary was recited there at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial followed at the Helena Latin Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Daniel Mendoza, Martino Mendoza, Michael Mendoza, Robert Contreras, Ernest Pacheco and Charlie White.
Honorary pallbearers: The Karnes City High School Class of 1982.
