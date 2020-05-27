Aquilina D. “Kelly” Cantu of Austin, TX, age 92, was born on January 4, 1928, in Pettus, Texas, to Zacarias Diaz and Celestina Vela Diaz and passed away on May 20, 2020, in Round Rock, TX.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Santos; her son: Zacarias D. Cantu; son-in-law: Danny Torres; and granddaughter: Lorie Elaine Cantu Carrillo. Survivors include her sons and daughters: Santos D. (Edolina) Cantu Jr., of San Antonio, TX, Alfredo D. (Rafaela) Cantu, Castroville, TX, Belinda C. Torres, Austin, TX, Susana C. (Martin) Mendoza, Pflugerville, TX, Rosa Cantu and Mark Vittek, Austin,TX, Ricardo (Marlenne) Cantu, Austin, TX; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her furbabies; 2 sisters: Tomas Diaz and Amelia Contreras, of Karnes City,TX; sister-in-law: Clara Cantu; brother: Domingo Diaz of San Angelo, TX; she raised: Rosa Garza of Pasadena, TX and Domitia Garcia of Kenedy, TX; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation was held Sunday, May 24, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary that was recited at 7 p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services were held Monday, May 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment was in Loma Alta Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Pedro Casas Jr., Martino Mendoza, Mark Garcia, Michael Garcia, Reynaldo Rios, Robert Rios.
Honorary pallbearers: Raquel Casas, Season White, Jennifer Cantu, Monica Cantu, Corrina Carrillo. Reception followed at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish Hall.
Eckols Funeral Home, Inc., Kenedy
