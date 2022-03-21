Arleene Foster Ponton, age 94, passed away March 17th, 2022. She was born February 29th, 1928, the youngest of six children, to Joseph Cleveland Foster, Sr. and Rutilla Franklin Foster in Pawnee, TX.
Her mother died when she was one. The family moved to Kenedy, TX, when she was in third grade. She graduated from Baylor University and worked as a teacher in Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, Houston, and Corpus Christi for seven years. She married her husband of 66 years, on June 11, 1955. Arleene loved the Lord, her church of 73 years, and Community Bible Study. She loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and taught literacy to children and adults. She played in tennis leagues for over thirty years and volunteered for the local Republican Women’s group. She will always be remembered for her loving devotion to her family and being a mother to many.
Arleene is survived by her husband, Cliff Ponton; sons, Joel Ponton and Scott Ponton; and grandchildren, Andrew Ponton, Rachelle Ponton, Anna Ponton, and Rhian Ponton.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on March 30, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church (firstcorpus.org)