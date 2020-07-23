Arlin Hugh Rogge, 85, of Runge passed away Mon. July 20, 2020. He was born Feb. 19, 1935 in Nordheim to the late Fritz and Mildred Ummelman Rogge.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Gilda Rogge of Runge, children Wanda (Ray) Thieme of Nordheim, Shari (Frank) Gerking of Seadrift, Craig Rogge of Runge and Wade (Buffie) Rogge of Hondo. His grandchildren Ellie Thieme of Nordheim, Clinton Thieme of Nordheim, Charles (Tara) Friesenhahn of Yorktown, Kristi Stehling of Yorktown, Marissa (Tyler) Lenhart of Austwell, Rebecca (Shawn) Malone of Denton, Wesley (Cassidy) Rogge of San Angelo, Baylee Rogge of Hondo, Kenneth Thieme of San Antonio, and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis (Harold) Lapp of Cuero and sister in law Inez Bues of Victoria.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Myrle Rabenaldt, brother Kenneth Rogge, brother in law Melvin Rabenaldt, sister in law Rene Rogge and brother in law Elton Bues.
Pallbearers Clinton Thieme, Charles Friesenhahn, Wesley Rogge, Tyler Lenhart, Darrell DeCock, Clinton Stehling, Keith Lapp and Tracey Lapp. Honorary pallbearers Gary Childers, Rickey Thielen, Shawn Malone, Clay Lapp, Terry Bues, Allen Bues, Kenneth Thieme, Kyle Kerlic, Dr. Raymond Reese, Dr. Earl Mangin, Crown Hospice and George Banda and family.
Visitation 5-7 pm Thurs. July 23, 2020, at Massey Funeral Home. Graveside service 1 pm Fri. July 24, 2020, at Nordheim Cemetery. Due to the current health situation, we are following all of the recommended guidelines, masks are required, and occupancy limits.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church-Nordheim, Crown Hospice 1101 Salem Rd, Suites A-D Victoria, TX 77904 or donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com.
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home Yorktown, Texas, 361-564-2900.
