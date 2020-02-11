Armando Guerrero Aguirre, 81, of Kenedy, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in San Antonio.
Mr. Aguirre was born in Maxwell, on Oct. 21, 1938, to Francisco and Carolina (Guerrero) Aguirre. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He married Grace Hollan on Jan. 20, 1962, in Kenedy. He worked for UPS delivering and also worked for Petro Chemical Construction.
He was preceded in death by his wife on March 4, 2017.
Survivors include his sons, Gino (Deborah) Aguirre of San Antonio, Dennis (Laura) Aguirre of Houston, and John (Mary Alice) Aguirre of Kenedy; sisters, Rebecca Rodriguez of San Angelo and Belia Moran of San Antonio; and other relatives.
Visitation was held at Eckols Funeral Home chapel Sunday, Feb. 9, from noon until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service was conducted Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment was in Loma Alta Cemetery with U.S. Army Honors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.