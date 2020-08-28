Arnold Paul Hofmann, 86, of Runge passed away on August 12, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Paul F. Hofmann and Bertha Lange Hofmann on August, 4, 1934.
Arnold was a loving and devoted husband blessed with two thirty-year marriages. Arnold married Rosalie in September 1956. Arnold and Rosalie had three children, lived in Karnes City, Texas, and were members of Saint Paul’s Lutheran in Karnes City. Rosalie passed away in September 1989.
Arnold married Shirley in October 1990. Arnold and Shirley lived in Runge, Texas, and have been members of St. Paul’s Lutheran in Runge, Texas.
Arnold and Shirley enjoyed being fun and devoted grandparents to Daniel, Michael, Timothy, Sam, Karalie, Lindsey, Emily, Jessica, Jonathan, Tyler and Kendall. His grandchildren, and many other people, knew him as Papa.
Arnold was reared on the “Farm” in Peggy, Texas, with his sister Lillie Mae where he learned to love the land and appreciate hard work. Arnold grew up speaking German and loved speaking and singing in his first language.
Arnold is a baptized Lutheran and has held many positions of church leadership. He has led Bible studies out of his home and was an active youth leader while he and Rosalie were raising their children. He was deeply affected by his Walk to Emmaus experience and enjoyed sharing that experience with others.
Beyond the work associated with growing up at the Farm, Arnold began his career as a heavy equipment operator at an early age, being employed by a road construction contractor at 17. Arnold was also employed by the uranium mines in the area. He and Shirley owned and operated Hofmann Maintainer Service. Arnold loved serving people by building and maintaining roads and drainageways. He built a reputation for being an artist at his craft.
Arnold was loved by many old and new friends, nieces, nephews, in-laws, former co-workers and neighbors.
Arnold served in the Army from 1956-58 and was stationed in Germany where he lived with his young bride Rosalie.
Until the end, Arnold loved spending time at the Farm, where he learned about hard work, working with dirt, and where he felt connected to his heritage.
Papa enjoyed dancing, singing, hunting, radio station KKYX and giving Jeep and tractor rides to his grandchildren. He was a humble man of quiet but confident and obvious faith, who loved, and was good at, making people around him feel comfortable, safe and happy.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hofmann of Runge, Texas; sister: Lillie Mae Lamprecht (Willie Lamprecht) of Kenedy, Texas; children with Rosalie, Paul (Barbara) of Bastrop, Texas, Caryn Hofmann of San Antonio, Texas, and Dione McDowell (Brian) of Schertz, Texas; grandchildren, Daniel Hofmann (Katie) of Fredericksburg, Texas, Michael Hofmann (Stacy) of Houston, Texas, Timothy Hofmann of Kerrville, Texas, Sam McDowell of Schertz, Texas, and Karalie McDowell of Schertz, Texas; Shirley’s children, David Hackney (Sherry) of Baytown, Texas, Kent Hackney (Shirlene) of Kenedy, Texas, Jay Hackney (Pat) of Kenedy, Texas; Shirley’s grandchildren: Lindsey (Kyle), Emily (Michael), Jessica (Miguel), Jonathan (deceased), Tyler (Martha), and Kyndle; and Shirley’s great-grandchildren: Mason, Olivia, Jordan, Taylor, Noah, Victoria and Bentley.
A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Rhodes Funeral Home chapel in Karnes City, with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral service was at 10:00 a.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home chapel on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with Rev. Michael Hofmann officiating. Burial followed at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were: Allen Wayne Machost, Brian McDowell, Sam McDowell, Jay Hackney, Kent Hackney, and David Hackney.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were: Willie Lamprecht, Otto Monecke, Jeff Novak, Larry Novak.
Rhodes Funeral Home
