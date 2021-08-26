Arturo Franco, age 72, of Hobson, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 23, 2021, with his wife and children by his side. Arturo was born to Lenora and Enrique Franco on July 5, 1949, in Nixon,Texas.
Arturo met the love of his life in 1979, Viola Sanders. They were married on May 5,1981, and raised four beautiful children. Arturo enjoyed his passion for truck driving for over 40 years. After retiring he enjoyed his life with his wife and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Viola Sanders Franco; children, April (Edwin) Velasquez, Jennifer (Mark) Tristan, Enrique (Vanessa) Franco, and Lenora (Roland) Alaniz; sisters, Ernie (Henry) Sanders, Christina (Paul) Mireles; brother, Enrique (Lydia) Franco; and sister-in-law, Dora Franco. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Arnulfo Franco.
A visitation will take place from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Karnes City. Burial will follow at the Helena Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home.