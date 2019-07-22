Aurora F. “Bore” Villanueva, 74, of Runge, died Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Mrs. Villanueva was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Runge to Pedro and Herminia (Ruiz) Flores. She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Runge and Runge Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesus “Jesse” Villanueva; a son, Esquivel Villanueva; and a brother, Moises Flores.
Survivors include four children, Rafaela V. Hernandez of Beeville, Noel Villanueva of Brady, Laura V. (Merced) Cano and Joel Villanueva, both of Runge; grandchildren, Matthew Hernandez, J.D. Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez, Robin Hernandez, Aaron Villanueva, Harley Villanueva, Ethan Cano, Cheyenne Jackson, Aubrey Jackson, Darren Jackson, Jesse Joel Villanueva, Destiny Villanueva, Skylee Villanueva, Carter Villanueva, and Braxton Jackson; one great-grandchild; a brother, Jesse Flores; and a sister, Anita F. Rodriguez.
The visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday July 19, at Rhodes Funeral Home chapel in Runge.
The funeral service was conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20. A private family burial followed.
