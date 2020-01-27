Aurora Garcia Gonzales, 99, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Mrs. Gonzales was born Feb. 24, 1920, in Kenedy to Victor and Melquiades (Longoria) Garcia. She was a member of the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Enrigue Gonzales.
Survivors include five children, Irma (Steven)Foley of San Antonio, Yolanda (Amador) Gonzales Chapa of Pettus, Rick (Nelda) Gonzales, Oscar (Phyllis) Gonzales and Victor (Ida) Gonzales, all of Kenedy; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock that evening at Eckols Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with interment following in Loma Alta Cemetery.
