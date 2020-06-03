Baby Daryn Phoenix Guerra, went straight to the arms of Jesus on May 29, 2020. He left behind his parents, Pedro and Serafina Guerra; paternal grandparents, Jesus and Mary Lou Guerra; maternal grandparents, Phillip and Jennifer DeLeon; paternal great-grandmothers, Juanita Guerra and Amelia Fraga; maternal great-grandmothers, Armendina Diaz and Duriena Roberts; and maternal great-grandfather, Antonio DeLeon.
Baby Daryn was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfathers, Jesus Guerra, Sr and Bonifacio Fraga, Sr; and maternal great-grandfather, John Roberts.
On Monday, June 1, 2020, there was a visitation from 9:30am – 10:30am and funeral service at 10:30am at Finch Funeral Chapel – Runge with Pastor Mark Morales officiating. Interment followed at the Latin American Cemetery in Runge.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel -Runge, 830-239-4862.
