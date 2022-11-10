Precious Baby P. Hyatt passed away on October 29, 2022, at the tender age of 2 years, 4 months. Baby P. was born on June 3, 2020, to Jess M. Hyatt IV, and Vertie Warren.
Baby P. is survived by his parents; sibling, Angel McCoy Warren; paternal grandparents, Estella Perez (Robert McCoy); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas on Monday, November 14, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery in Gillett, Texas.
