Dragon
Barbara Ann Dugie Dragon, age 83, of Panna Maria passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. She was born to Jacob Dugi and Sylvia Bednorz Dugi on October 2, 1937.
Barbara married Ernest Dragon on Jan. 21, 1956, in Panna Maria. Throughout her life she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Barbara worked as a caregiver, as well as being a farmer and rancher at home. She enjoyed working in the kitchen and cooking for her family and many friends. She also enjoyed canning and working in the garden. She was very active at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria. She was a member of the rosary circle, altar society and helped at the annual turkey dinner. Barbara was a hard worker, a true woman of faith, and will be deeply missed by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest Dragon; son-in-law, John T. McMahon; brother, Fabian Dugie; sister, Dorothy Pawelek, sister-in-law, Barbara Dugie; and brother-in-law, Ed Warzecha.
Barbara is survived by her children, Margaret McMahon, Peter Dragon (Debra), Mark Dragon (Jennifer), Evelyn Starnes (Donald); grandsons Joshua Moczygemba (Rachel), Sean McMahon (Beatrice), Brandon Dragon (Candice), Garrett Dragon, Jake Dragon, and Justin Dragon, Trevor Dragon (Theresa), Trenton Dragon (Alexis), and Steven Starnes; great-grandchildren Jackson Moczygemba, London Moczygemba, Lillian McMahon, Hensley Dragon, and Calvin Dragon; sisters, Cathy Warzecha, Bernice Magel (David), and Leona Wiatrek (Patrick); brothers, Jacob Dugie (Geneie), and Richard Dugie (Debbie). Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., and the Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the Church. Burial will follow at the Panna Maria Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.