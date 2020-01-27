Barbara Jean “Bobbie” (Krawietz) Dillman, 82, of San Antonio, died Dec. 24, 2019.
Mrs. Dillman was born Oct. 29, 1937, to Lucy (Pawelek) and Peter Stanley Krawietz, graduated from Providence High School in San Antonio and was employed with the Bell Telephone Company. She married John William Diers Dillman on Jan. 21, 1956, at the original St. Michael’s Catholic Church in San Antonio. She demonstrated a great devotion to her Catholic faith, was a member of the Altar Society and served as a lector at her parish, St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in San Antonio. She also served as Grand Regent of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and was an active member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Mary Ann Krawietz; aunt, Sophia M. Pawelek; uncles, Thomas D. Pawelek and John C. Pawelek; and an infant cousin.
Survivors include several cousins and numerous other family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City Wednesday, Jan. 29. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and a rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Andrew Waszczenko officiating. Interment to follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery in Falls City.
Pallbearers will be T.D. Pawelek III, Mark Pawelek, Rodney Dziuk, and Chris Laskowski.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.