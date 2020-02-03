Beatrice “Bea” Z. Tijerina, formerly of Kenedy, was born on July 29, 1944 in Three Rivers to Seledonio Zepeda Sr. and Anita Ramirez Zepeda passed away surrounded by family on January 30, 2020 at the age of 75 at her residence in San Antonio.
Bea was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law, Josefina Perez; her son, Ruben A. Tijerina Jr.; her brother, Seledonio “Shorty” Zepeda Jr.; and her sister, Esperanza “Hope” Zepeda Pinon.
Survivors include her husband, Ruben P. Tijerina, Sr.; daughter, Missy (Tom) Messmer of Fort Mojave, Arizona; sons, Robert A. (Suzette) Tijerina, and Randy A. Tijerina of San Antonio; sisters and brothers, Connie (Ruben) Olivio of Alice, Rose “Bambi” (Roger) Garza of Kingsville, and Sally Moncevais of Alice, Felix “Boy” R. (Cookie) Zepeda of Alice, Robert “Bobby” (Gloria) Zepeda of Kenedy, Ralph (Ginny) Zepeda of Alice, Rey (Karen) Zepeda of Alice, Michael J. (Rhonda) Zepeda, of San Antonio, Stephen Zepeda of San Antonio, and William (Jennifer) Zepeda of San Antonio; 9 grandchildren, Olivia I. Tijerina, Robert “Andres” Tijerina II, J.M. Pollard, Randi Pollard, and Cody Ferguson; one great granddaughter, Avery Pollard; brother-in-law, Rene (Betty) “Joe” Tijerina of Wichita Falls, and Sister-in-law, Irma (Richard) Longoria of San Antonio; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Eckols Chapel.
A Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment in Loma Alta Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert A. Tijerina, Robert “Andres” Tijerina II, Randy A. Tijerina, Rolando “Rollie” Zepeda, Ralph Zepeda, Rey Zepeda, Stephen Zepeda, William Zepeda, and Michael Zepeda.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.