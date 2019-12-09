Beatrice Cruz, 63, of San Antonio, died suddenly Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Ms. Cruz was born April 5, 1956, in Goliad and was a Licensed Vocational Nurse for Encompass Home Healthcare.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Creselda Garcia Rodriguez; a brother, John Albert Rodriguez; and her father, Juan Rodriguez.
Survivors include two daughters, Christina (Joe) Benavides of Kenedy, and Cassandra (Jared) Fossler of Converse; their father, Trinidad G. Cruz; five grandchildren, Jesse Joe Benavides, Justine Taylor Benavides, Iris Jade Ramirez, Kara Paige Fossler and Kagen Lee Fossler; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Marlo Rodriguez, Richard Rodriguez and Joe Rodriguez; step-mother, Pam Rodriguez; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel led by family.
