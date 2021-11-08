Beatrice Rodriguez, age 98, of Karnes City passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. She was born to Martin Carrisales and Rafaela Martinez Carrisales on June 9, 1923, in Kenedy, Texas.
Beatrice married Pablo Rodriguez on March 1966 in Karnes City, Texas. Throughout her life she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She enjoyed taking care of her family and her home. She enjoyed babysitting, quilting, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandkids. She was deeply loved and will be missed by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pablo Rodriguez; grandsons, Leon Paul Gonzales and Eric Ray Pena; stepsons, Pablo Rodriguez Jr., Marcello Rodriguez and Domingo Rodriguez.
Beatrice is survived by her daughter, Rafaela Garcia and husband Roman; grandchildren, Ryan Anthony Herrera, Jonah Antonio Garcia, Caleb Antonio Garcia, Zoe Marissa Garcia; and great-grandson, Eric Antonio Garcia; and her loving niece, Norma Pena whom she loved like a daughter; stepchildren, David Rodriguez, Olivia Villanueva, Margaret Villarreal and Richard Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 8, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Karnes City Cemetery.
Rhodes Funeral Home