Benjamin Charles Pawelek, 80, of Falls City, Texas died Friday, July 19, 2019 in San Antonio, TX.
Mr. Pawelek was born November 3, 1938 in Falls City to Benjamin Theodore and Theresa Gwosdz Pawelek. He was a 1957 graduate of Falls City High School and married Betty Kolodziej on June 16, 1959 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Poth.He was employed by Samuels Glass Co., City of Falls City, Susquenhanna Western Inc., and Aqualon/Ashland Inc. Throughout his working career his various job titles included, farmer, rancher, city maintenance worker, mill operator, and a warehouse forklift driver. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Falls City Volunteer Fire Department, and the Karnes County Wildlife Conservation Coop.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Katherine P. Kroll; Brother-in-laws, Otto Kroll, Chester Jarzombek and Edward Soberoski Sr; daughter-in-law, Michelle Pawelek; nephew, Tomy Kroll; niece, Carolyn Kroll; great niece, Tammy Kroll; step-grandson, J.T. Tarro, and longtime companion, his beloved dog, Willie.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years,Betty;children, Patsy Kroll, Charlie (Charla) Pawelek, Kathy (Anthony) Zunker, Cindy (Fred Schwartz) Pawelek, Barbara (Gary) Grothues, Jeffery (Mary) Pawelek; grandchildren, Clayton Rutkowski, Macy Pawelek, Kimberly Kroll, Megan (Colby) Burson, Taryn Pawelek, Logan Pawelek, Amber Pawelek, Steven Grothues, Alison Grothues; step-grandchildren, Chandra Tarro, Maxwell (Jillian)Korczynski, Joshua Korczynski, Alyssa Hughes; sisters, Bernadine Soberoski, Esther Rita Jarzombe; special friends, Richard (Janie) Mutz and Kenneth Albers. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation was held Thursday, July 25, at 9 a.m. with a Rosary recited at 10 a.m.
The funeral mass was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. All services were held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. Interment followed in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Falls City.
Memorial donations may be made to the Falls City Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home, Karnes City.
