Bennie Evans Jr., age 58 , of Karnes City, TX passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born to Bennie Evans Sr. and Della Mae Franklin Evans on January 26, 1964.
Bennie attended school in Gillette and Karnes City, TX. He was a 1983 graduate of Karnes City High School where he excelled in playing football. After high school he attended Coastal Bend College and majored in welding. Bennie was a member of the Prospect Missionary Baptist Church.
Bennie is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Teresa Evans Blake; nephew, Eric DeSean Kinney; and son-in-law, T.J. Garcia.
Bennie is survived by his spouse of 15 years Peggye Johnson-Evans; sisters, Deborah Ann Evans (George) of Baytown, TX, Michelle E. Kinney (Ronnie) of Karnes City, Texas; stepchildren, Donna (Dennis) Quintero, David (Stephenie) Johnson, Dywane Johnson, Daisy Garcia (late T.J. Garcia). Bennie is also survived by his loving nieces, Tracey Kinney and Destinee Fatheree of Baytown, TX; and nephews, Michael Kinney Sr., Ronnie Kinney Jr. both of Karnes City, TX, Brandon Kinney, Derrick Kinney, Trey Fatheree all of Baytown, TX.
Bennie loved kids and would go the extra mile to ensure their happiness was met. Bennie was loved by many and has a special place in his heart for his great-nieces, Ana, Erielle, Kyah, McKenzie, Branae, and Baylor; great nephews, Michael, B.J., Von; and grandchildren, Laila, Devyn, Gabby, Reagan, Keyshawn, Braylon, Keandra, and Kashiya. Last but certainly not least his very special little man, Mason Schmidt.
Bennie was a true cowboy at heart. There was not much he did not know about livestock. His motto was “Can See ‘Til Can’t See,” and this is exactly what he did on a daily basis.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5th at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th at Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Karnes City. Burial will follow at the Gillett Lone Star Community Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, Karnes City Texas