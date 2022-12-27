Bernadette Zezula Steves of Runge passed away on Thursday December 22, 2022 in San Antonio. She was born in Runge, Texas on October 29, 1929 to Joseph W. Zezula and Cecelia (Vyvlecka) Zezula. She is survived by her children Keith (Yolanda) of San Antonio, Annette Stover of Nacogdoches, Texas, Brenda Steves of Sugarland, Texas, Kevin (Tina) Steves of Runge, Texas, and Curtis Steves of Richmond, Texas; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Herbert Alfred (Jack) Steves in 2016. Bernadette married her husband on October 14, 1950. She was a member of numerous community organizations including the Altar Society, KJZT, and the Garden club. She was also heavily involved with St. Anthony Catholic Church in Runge in various roles.
Bernadette followed Jack’s work throughout Texas with stops in Bruni, Stafford, Laredo, and Richmond, Texas. She found work in banking and the retail sector but her first love was that of a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, oil painting, cooking, and her beloved dogs. Bernadette was known for her passion for family, friends, and community. Wherever she resettled she quickly adjusted and became an active member of the community. Mrs. Steves was a spiritual woman who believed faith was among the most important things in her life and inspired others to follow her example.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Rhodes Funeral Home, 302 Goliad Street, Runge, Texas, followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 101 W. Arenoso, Runge, Texas on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Reverend Norbert Herman and Reverend Lambert Bily. Interment will be in the Runge Catholic Cemetery following the mass.
Funeral services are entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home.