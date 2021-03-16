Bernice Rutkowski, 86, of Karnes City passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Karnes City, Texas. She was born to Peter Wiatrek and Elizabeth Olenick Wiatrek on August 23, 1934, in Cestohowa, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Lucian Rutkowski; her parents; and her 5 brothers.
She is survived by her 6 children, Harold (Phyllis) Rutkowski, Robert (Betsy) Rutkowski, Marvin (Michele) Rutkowski, Jimmy (Vicki) Rutkowski, Laurie (Mark) Hall, and Norma (Richard) Bennett; 15 grandchildren, Casey Rutkowski, Chelsea Kelley, Dustin Rutkowski, Lindsay Rutkowski, Katie Wright, Shaun Rutkowski, Dr. Clayton Rutkowski, Trey Sauceda, Kristina Sauceda, John Rutkowski, Luke Hall, Jennifer VanTine, Erin Bell, Elizabeth Bennett, and Emily Bennett. She is also survived by her 11 great-grandchildren, Katherine Kelley, Navy Kelley, Leah Rutkowski, Audrey Rutkowski, Kaiden Luper, Kaijah Luper, Landon Wright, Paisley Wright, Cash Wright, Wyatt VanTine, and Bennett Bell, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria, Texas. Burial will follow at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Shaun Rutkowski, Casey Rutkowski, Clayton Rutkowski, John Rutkowski, Trey Sauceda, Luke Hall, and Dustin Rutkowski.
