Betty Jean Mutz of Cestohowa passed away peacefully in Floresville, Texas on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the age of 77. She was born to Nick and Rosie (Sekula) Mutz in Kosciusko, Texas on March 4, 1946.
Betty spent her life dedicated to the people and things that meant the most to her. From being a 2nd mom to her younger siblings, to carousing with the older and making lifelong friends. She married the absolute love of her life, had 2 children and was a devoted mother, attending every sporting event to cooking dinner nightly. All while working 40 years as a dental assistant in Karnes City. She enjoyed working and of course, most of all, loved the social aspect of the business. As her sons were married and she was blessed with grandchildren, she was a constant in their lives and so very proud. She was everyone’s friend and loved dearly. Betty was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and the Cestohowa Altar Society.
She is preceded in death by her husband Russell E. Mutz, her parents; her brothers-in law, Robert Gawlik, Steve Huggins, Glenn Hons, and Norman Johnson.
She is survived by her children, Jonathan (Karen) Mutz and Karl (Kim) Mutz; grandchildren, Melanie Mutz, Emma Mutz, and Russell W. Mutz, all from Cestohowa; sisters Elma Dunn, Joan Gawlik, Shirley Huggins, Janice (John) Bodden, Annette (Bobby) Pruski, Karen Hons; brothers Wilfred (Debbie) Mutz and Leroy Mutz; sister-in law Judy Johnson and brother-in law Robert Mutz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her caregivers at New Haven and the staff at Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their loving care and support. A special thanks to the family members and friends that visited her, especially during her time of need, and to Father Wieslaw for being available at a moment’s notice.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11th at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa. A holy rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. and the Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m., also at the church, with Father Wieslaw Iwaniec officiating. A burial will follow at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Gawlik, Gregory Gawlik, David Lee Conn, John Bodden IV, Jeremy Pruski, Brian Pruski, and Joshua Hons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cestohowa Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home