Betty June Leike Polasek of Karnes City, Texas, was born on June 28, 1936, in Fashing, Texas to Otto Lieke and Bertha Fenner Lieke passed away on February 11, 2021, at the age of 84. She was baptized on November 26, 1936, by Pastor Arthur G. Elly, Sponsors were: Mr. and Mrs. Willie Lieke and Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Fenner. She was confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Karnes City on May 13, 1951, by Rev. E. A. Sagebiel, D.D. She graduated Karnes City High School on May 25, 1954. She went to Draughon Practical Business College and completed her Executive Secretarial course on February 25, 1955. She went to work at Karnes Electric Cooperative, Inc. in 1955 and worked until her stroke on December 5, 1985. She worked almost 31 years at Karnes Electric. She married Rudolph John Polasek on July 21, 1962, in Karnes City. She is preceded in death by her husband: Rudolph John Polasek; her parents: Otto and Bertha Lieke; her brother in law: Thomas Novak, her sister in law: Dawn Polasek, brother in law and sister in law: James and Mary Polasek; brother in law: Nick Kroll, and brother in law: Charlie Zidek. She is survived by her sister: Lucille Novak: brother in law: Thomas Polasek; sister in law: Frances Zidek, brother in law and sister in law: Mike and Ruby Polasek; sister in law: Joann Kroll, and numerous nieces and nephews, and friends. June was very fond of her two Kathy's, Denise Pooser, and Bucky Aguilar who worked for Rudolph and June. After Rudolph's death Bucky was like a son to June. Both June and Rudolph were good friends with Noe who lived in the valley. Although June and Rudolph had no children of their own, they were very close to many children especially their nieces and nephews. She loved to play canasta, tend to her yard and volunteer at the local nursing home. Viewing will be held for the Public on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services (Immediate Family Only-and Masks are Mandatory) on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 1:00p.m. at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Thomas Mutz and Father Jeff Polasek officiating. Interment to follow in the Laubach Family and Friends Cemetery, Karnes City, TX. No Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Karnes City Volunteer Fire Dept.
