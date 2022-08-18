Beverley Mika Tanel, born October 24, 1955, was the 6th of 13 children born to Margaret and Lucian Mika in Karnes City Texas. Beverley bravely fought cancer for two and a half years until she went to our Lord on July 19, 2022. Beverley was known for being a very positive and well humored person.
She is survived by her husband Gary Tanel to whom she was married for over 34 years. She was an incredible wife; an amazing mother to Ryan, Matthew, and Rachel; a proud mother-in-law to Hannah Tanel, and a delighted grandmother to Monroe. She is also survived by her siblings, Joyce Pitzer, Arthur Mika, Dennis Mika, Virginia DuBose, Leslie Mika, Charlene Dailey, Dolores LaVelle, Germaine Ewen, Evelyn Mika, Norma Prince, Stephanie Buckwalter, and Jacquelyn Mika.
Beverley was actively involved in the St Ann’s Catholic Church community and had many friends in Coppell, TX and around the country. She graduated from Karnes City High School in 1974. She earned her bachelor’s degree from East Texas University and an MBA from UT Dallas. During her career, she worked for Texas Instruments, ARCO, XT Global, Dignity Memorial, and retired in 2020 from AMAZON.
A celebration of life mass was held August 12, 2022, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Coppell TX. Her love of God, family, and friends was unsurpassed and admired by all who knew her.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/coppell-tx/beverley-tanel-10853954