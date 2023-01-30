“Big Al” Eugene Henke of Castroville, passed away on January 20, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born July 7, 1933 in Karnes City, Texas to Hubert August Henke and Elizabeth Kathrine Syring Henke.
Alvin graduated from Karnes City High School. After graduation, he joined the Army and served his country during the Korean War. On July 2, 1960, Alvin married Mary Ann Bayer at St. Louis Catholic Church in Castroville. They were blessed with sixty-two years of marriage and two children.
Alvin, a talented singer and musician, was lead singer and rhythm guitar player in the “Lone Star Pals” Band. He was a member of the Lions Club in Bulverde as well as St. Patrick Men’s Club in San Antonio. He also loved to bowl, hunt, and fish.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Henke of Castroville; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Diane Henke of Bulverde; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Bryan Griffin of Castroville; grandchildren, Logan Griffin (Shelby), Krystal Vaughn, Chelsea Griffin, and Mariah Henke; great-grandchildren, Remington Pack, Knox Griffin, and Atley Griffin; sister, Irene Boden; in-laws, Polly Bayer, Ruth Shell, and Linda Bayer Johnson (Don).
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Margaret Jarzombek, Leona Kenney, and Hubert “Shotsie” Henke; and brother-in-law, Robert ‘Bob’ Bayer.
Visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home with a memorial service to include military honors and the Holy Rosary beginning at 4:00 p.m. Services will conclude at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in Alvin’s memory to Habitat for Humanity, American Cancer Society, Alamo Hospice, or Gear Up for Texas Game Wardens (www.gearupforgamewardens.org).
