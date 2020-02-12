Bill Jones, 67, passed away on November 10, 2019, with his sister, brother-in-law, and a long time friend at his side.
Bill was born William Braxton Jones on January 6, 1952, to Wilbur and Maxine Jones in Kenedy. He graduated high school from Kenedy in 1970 and shortly afterwards moved out to Amargosa Valley, Nevada. He lived the remainder of his life in the Valley.
Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, water skiing, and BBQs with his friends. He had an adventurous spirit, always looking for something to challenge his skills. Physical work was his passion; building, fixing, and improving anything and everything. He became a farmer later in life and provided most of the valley with hay for the horses and dairy cattle. Although he complained most of the time, he loved every minute of it and therefore became famously known as the “grumpy hay farmer”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jan Cox, and brother Dean Jones.
Bill is survived by his daughter JJ (Jennifer) Jones, his grandsons Hayden, born on Bill’s 50th, and Braxton, named after Bill, his sisters Dana (Phill)Laub and Sharon Stephens.
