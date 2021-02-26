Billy Jack (Jackie) Perkins passed away February 24, 2021, at the age of 84. Jackie was born on August 22, 1936, to Conley and Lorette Perkins in Coy City, Texas. He attended school in Esseville, Helena and Karnes City. Jackie graduated from Karnes City High School in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Jean Moczygemba on September 10, 1955.
Jackie worked for General Mills for 12 years and then Southern Minerals/Sun Oil Co. for 20 years. After contract gauging, he retired at the age of 62. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Jackie was a beloved husband, father, Papa and friend. Together he and Jean enjoyed country dancing and camping trips to the Frio River making wonderful memories with their children which continues and now includes grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When he and Jean both retired, they began traveling around North America. Often traveling with some of their lifelong friends, they traversed the map, enjoying the fruits of their many years of hard work and sacrifice. They took three different cruises and traveled up and down both the eastern and western seaboards. In their later years you would most often find them dancing in Martinez ,Texas, on Sundays with the new friends they had made there.
They were proud, dedicated supporters of the Karnes City Badgers. Attending Badger athletic events was a family tradition their entire life. From his nieces and nephews to his own children and later grandchildren and beyond, they attended and supported all their events with great pride. Jackie maintained life-long friendships with his fellow Badger classmates. He looked forward to the Annual Badger Comeback each year to reunite and share treasured memories with them. To this day, his Badger Letterman jacket hangs in his closet. “BADGER PRIDE NEVER DIES”
Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, Conley and Lorette Morgan Perkins; his wife and love of his life, Jean Moczygemba Perkins; and his beloved son, Curtis Jack Perkins. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Lee Perkins, Horace Perkins, Lloyd Perkins, Doris Kempe, Betty Kirkpatrick and Joyce Rogers.
He is survived by his children, Marsha (Mike) Brockman of Cestahowa Texas, Billy (Lynette) Perkins of Victoria, Texas, Tammy Labus of Karnes City, Texas; and daughter-in-law, Jeri (Ernie) Sauceda of Karnes City, Texas.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Zach (Amanda) Brockman, Luke (Shannon) Brockman, Janelle Perkins, Cassie Perkins, Kristen (Jeremy) Gilbert, Derek (Angela) Perkins, Cody (Chelsi) Labus, Lindsay Labus and Brady (Ashleigh) Labus.
In addition, Jackie is survived by his great-grandchildren, Sloan Brockman, Brevyn Brockman, Beau Brockman, Brye Brockman, Claire Gilbert and Lane Labus.
Jackie and Jean never met a stranger. They love meeting new people, and after one had had a few minutes with them, you were known as their friend. After a brief intermission, we know Dad once again has his arms around Mom dancing together again in Heaven.
A viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. The funeral services will be private.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons: Zach Brockman, Luke Brockman, Derek Perkins, Cody Labus, Brady Labus and Jeremy Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following or the charity of their choice: Curtis Perkins Book Scholarship, c/o Badger Comeback, PO Box 71, Karnes City TX 78118 or to the ALS Foundation for Life, PO Box 96, Natick MA 01760.
