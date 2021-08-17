Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt, Brenda Elizabeth Gilley of Karnes City went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2021, at the age of 78.
Brenda was born in Gaffeny, S.C. on February 26, 1943, to Mary E. Russel. She worked for H-E-B for 25 years starting in San Antonio, TX and retiring in Kenedy, TX. She was currently volunteering at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital with the Pink Ladies. As a member of First Baptist Church of Karnes City she worked with children in Vacation Bible School and other programs.
Brenda is preceded in death by husband of 47 years, Johnny Ray Gilley; her mother Mary E. Russell; father-in-law John W. Gilley; mother-in-law Addie Pearl Gilley; and two brothers, Ronnie and Jerry Russell. Brenda is survived by her brother Bobby Russell of Gaffeny, S.C.; sisters Lee Greer of Jacksonville, Tx and Mary France Mays (Nashville, TN); brother-in-law Raymond Gilley of Karnes City, TX; sisters-in-law Barbara Gilley of Karnes City, TX, Elizabeth Tessman of Kingsville, TX, and Gloria Gilley Hill of Cibolo, TX; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. Services were held Monday, August 16, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church in Karnes City with Pastor Nate officiating. Interment followed in the Karnes City Cemetery next to her husband. Pallbearers: Adam Alexander, James Hill, Travis Tessman, Roger Gordy, Gordon Walleck and Eric Montemayor.
Brenda will be missed here on earth for now, but she is finally home with her Lord.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home.